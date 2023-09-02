The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) visit the Houston Cougars (0-0) at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

UTSA had the 74th-ranked defense last season (387.6 yards allowed per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best with 476.0 yards per game. Houston owned the 104th-ranked defense last year (421.6 yards allowed per game), and it was better offensively, ranking 25th-best with 456.1 yards per game.

Houston vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. UTSA Key Statistics (2022)

Houston UTSA 456.1 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 476.0 (7th) 421.6 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.6 (109th) 142.5 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.3 (50th) 313.6 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.7 (13th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 13 (111th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (35th)

Houston Stats Leaders (2022)

Clayton Tune averaged 313.0 passing yards per outing and threw 40 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 547 yards rushing with five touchdowns.

Last season Stacy Sneed rushed for 501 yards. He also scored five total touchdowns.

Nathaniel Dell averaged 107.5 yards on 8.4 receptions per game and compiled 17 receiving touchdowns in 2022.

KeSean Carter collected five touchdowns and had 619 receiving yards (47.6 ypg) in 2022.

Matthew Golden caught 38 passes on his way to 571 receiving yards and seven touchdowns a season ago.

UTSA Stats Leaders (2022)

Frank Harris' previous season stat line: 4,063 passing yards (290.2 per game), 328-for-471 (69.6%), 32 touchdowns and nine picks. He also rushed for 602 yards on 129 carries with nine rushing TDs.

Kevorian Barnes picked up 845 rushing yards (60.4 per game) and six touchdowns last season.

Brenden Brady put up 699 yards on 156 carries (49.9 yards per game), with nine rushing touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Zakhari Franklin grabbed 94 passes (on 134 targets) for 1,136 yards (81.1 per game). He also found the end zone 15 times.

Joshua Cephus tacked on 985 yards on 87 grabs with six touchdowns. He was targeted 115 times, and averaged 70.4 receiving yards per game.

De'Corian Clark reeled in 51 passes for 741 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 52.9 yards per game last season.

