Houston vs. UTSA: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 2
The Houston Cougars (0-0) are only 2-point underdogs against the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023. The contest has an over/under of 59.5.
UTSA ranked 74th in total defense last season (387.6 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 476 total yards per game. Houston struggled defensively last season, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS (32.2 points allowed per game). However, it ranked 16th-best on the other side of the ball, totaling 36.1 points per game.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Houston vs. UTSA Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|UTSA
|-2
|-110
|-110
|59.5
|-115
|-105
|-125
|+105
Looking to place a bet on Houston vs. UTSA? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Week 1 Big 12 Betting Trends
Houston Betting Records & Stats
- Houston won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover eight times.
- The Cougars covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more last year (in three opportunities).
- Last season, nine Houston games went over the point total.
- Houston was an underdog four times last season and won twice.
- Last season, Houston won one of its three games when it was the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
Bet on Houston to win this matchup now with BetMGM!
Houston Stats Leaders
- In addition to his 4,069 passing yards and 67.4% completion percentage last season, Clayton Tune threw for 40 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.
- Tune made a difference with his legs, too, rushing for 547 yards and five TDs.
- In 13 games, Nathaniel Dell was targeted 155 times, leading to 109 receptions, 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns.
- In 13 games last year, Matthew Golden converted 58 targets into 38 receptions, 571 yards and seven touchdowns.
- As an important contributor in the passing attack, KeSean Carter amassed 619 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 40 receptions.
- Last season Gervarrius Owens totaled 72 tackles and one interception in 13 games.
- D'Anthony Jones accumulated five sacks to go along with eight TFL and 36 tackles in 13 games.
- Donavan Mutin helped on defense with 73 tackles, four TFL, and one pass defended in 13 games.
- With four sacks to go along with five TFL, 34 tackles, and one interception, Nelson Ceaser made a big impact on D.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.