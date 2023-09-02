Our projection model predicts the Houston Cougars will beat the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, September 2 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Houston vs. UTSA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (+2) Over (59.5) Houston 33, UTSA 32

Week 1 Big 12 Predictions

Houston Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Cougars, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

The Cougars covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.

As 2-point underdogs or more, Houston had two wins ATS (2-1) last season.

In Cougars games last year, combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

The over/under for this game is 0.6 points higher than the average scoring total for Houston games last season (58.9).

UTSA Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Roadrunners have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

The Roadrunners went 7-7-0 ATS last season.

UTSA had an ATS record of 5-6 as favorites of 2 points or more last season.

Roadrunners games hit the over eight out of 14 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 59.5 points, 2.9 fewer than the average total in last season's UTSA contests.

Cougars vs. Roadrunners 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 36.8 25.9 48 27 36.8 27.3 Houston 36.1 32.2 33.8 33.7 40.5 33.3

