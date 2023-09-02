Ezequiel Duran -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the hill, on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .280 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

In 61.8% of his games this year (68 of 110), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (27.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 14 games this year, he has homered (12.7%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Duran has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (27.3%), with two or more RBI in 13 of them (11.8%).

He has scored in 45 games this year (40.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 52 .306 AVG .256 .359 OBP .303 .539 SLG .379 20 XBH 16 11 HR 3 27 RBI 18 57/15 K/BB 55/7 1 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings