Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .435 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .281 with 14 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.

McCormick enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .250.

McCormick has gotten a hit in 59 of 91 games this year (64.8%), including 27 multi-hit games (29.7%).

He has gone deep in 16 games this year (17.6%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (34.1%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (19.8%).

He has scored in 39 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .307 AVG .257 .378 OBP .350 .575 SLG .456 20 XBH 15 10 HR 9 32 RBI 28 48/15 K/BB 50/19 9 SB 5

Yankees Pitching Rankings