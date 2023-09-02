The California Golden Bears (0-0) and North Texas Mean Green (0-0) will battle at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Cal vs. North Texas?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: North Texas 30, Cal 29

North Texas 30, Cal 29 Cal was the moneyline favorite five total times last season. They finished 4-1 in those games.

The Golden Bears had a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter last year (66.7%).

Last season, North Texas won two out of the nine games in which it was the underdog.

Last season, the Mean Green won two of their eight games when they were the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Bears a 69.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: North Texas (+5.5)



North Texas (+5.5) Cal had seven wins in 12 games against the spread last season.

The Golden Bears won once ATS (1-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater last year.

North Texas beat the spread eight times in 14 games last season.

The Mean Green went 4-3 as underdogs of 5.5 points or greater last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54)



Over (54) Cal played four games with over 54 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last season.

Cal played in 11 games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 54 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 3.7 more points per game (57.7) a season ago than this game's total of 54 points.

Splits Tables

Cal

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 51.9 50.1 Implied Total AVG 31.3 31.1 31.4 ATS Record 7-5-0 5-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-1 5-2-0 2-2-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-3 0-4

North Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64.7 64.8 64.7 Implied Total AVG 38 40.2 36.4 ATS Record 8-6-0 3-3-0 5-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-5-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-1 1-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.