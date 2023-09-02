The Texas State Bobcats (0-0) visit the Baylor Bears (0-0) at McLane Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Baylor totaled 413.8 yards per game on offense last year (45th in the FBS), and it allowed 371.0 yards per game (58th) on the other side of the ball. While Texas State's defense ranked 63rd with 26.3 points allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking 23rd-worst (21.1 points per game).

Baylor vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Baylor vs. Texas State Key Statistics (2022)

Baylor Texas State 413.8 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.8 (118th) 371.0 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.4 (35th) 182.4 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.0 (120th) 231.5 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.8 (80th) 17 (54th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (54th) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (42nd)

Baylor Stats Leaders (2022)

Blake Shapen recorded a passing stat line last season of 2,790 yards with a 63.3% completion rate (233-for-368), 18 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and an average of 214.6 yards per game.

Last year, Richard Reese rushed for 972 yards on 198 attempts (74.8 yards per game) and scored 14 times.

Craig Williams posted 557 rushing yards on 101 carries and four touchdowns last season.

Monaray Baldwin collected 33 receptions for 565 yards and four touchdowns last season. He was targeted 53 times, and averaged 43.5 yards per game.

Gavin Holmes also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 27 receptions for 521 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 39 times.

Josh Cameron grabbed 28 passes on 45 targets for 386 yards, compiling 29.7 receiving yards per game.

Texas State Stats Leaders (2022)

Layne Hatcher threw for an average of 221.2 passing yards per game and tossed 19 touchdowns last season.

Lincoln Pare averaged 63.3 rushing yards per game and tallied five rushing touchdowns. Pare complemented his rushing performance with 2.4 receptions per game to average 19.1 receiving yards.

Last season Calvin Hill rushed for 338 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Ashtyn Hawkins averaged 48.5 receiving yards and collected seven receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Marcell Barbee caught 21 passes last season on his way to 299 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Charles Brown grabbed 22 passes on his way to 297 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

