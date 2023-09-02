The Baylor Bears (0-0) and Texas State Bobcats (0-0) will clash in a matchup at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Baylor vs. Texas State?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Baylor 40, Texas State 14

Baylor 40, Texas State 14 Baylor was the moneyline favorite six total times last season. They went 2-4 in those games.

The Bears played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Last season, Texas State was the underdog eight times and won one of those games.

The Bobcats played as an underdog of +1400 or more once last season and lost that game.

The Bears have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas State (+27.5)



Texas State (+27.5) Baylor beat the spread seven times in 13 games last season.

The Bears did not lose ATS (2-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater last season.

Texas State posted a 5-7-0 record against the spread last year.

The Bobcats had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 27.5 points or more last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Baylor played six games with over 59.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.

Baylor combined with its opponent to score more than 59.5 points twice last year.

These teams averaged a combined 53.3 points per game a season ago, 6.2 less points than the over/under of 59.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

Baylor

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.7 53.8 53.7 Implied Total AVG 31.5 34.7 28.9 ATS Record 7-6-0 4-2-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-4-0 3-3-0 6-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-4 2-2 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 0-1 3-2

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.7 53.2 50.3 Implied Total AVG 32.8 32.8 32.8 ATS Record 5-7-0 3-3-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 2-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-2 0-5

