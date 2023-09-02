Kyle Tucker is just two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Houston Astros (77-59) prep for the New York Yankees (66-69) on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (10-9, 4.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino (4-8, 6.64 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (10-9, 4.53 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (4-8, 6.64 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (10-9) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 25 games.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Brown has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has made 25 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Hunter Brown vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 571 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 1004 hits, 29th in baseball, with 194 home runs (fourth in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Yankees to go 5-for-22 with two home runs and two RBI in six innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

The Yankees are sending Severino (4-8) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.64 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

The 29-year-old has put up a 6.64 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to opposing batters.

Severino is trying to secure his third quality start in a row in this game.

Severino will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

He is looking to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run intact.

Luis Severino vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is fifth in the league with 1200 total hits and fifth in MLB play with 685 runs scored. They have the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.427) and are ninth in all of MLB with 178 home runs.

In four innings over one appearance against the Astros this season, Severino has an 11.25 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .294.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.