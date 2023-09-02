When the Houston Astros (77-59) square off against the New York Yankees (66-69) at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, September 2 at 7:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Yankees have +150 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Astros vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (10-9, 4.53 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (4-8, 6.64 ERA)

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 54 out of the 94 games, or 57.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 20-11 (winning 64.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have won in 19, or 39.6%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Yankees have been a moneyline underdog of -185 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-4-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Brantley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+125) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -125 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.