How to Watch the Astros vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will see Luis Severino on the mound for the New York Yankees on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are ninth-best in baseball with 178 total home runs.
- Houston's .427 slugging percentage is eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' .257 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.
- Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (685 total).
- The Astros are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- Houston's pitching staff is 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston's 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.289).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Brown enters the matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Brown will look to collect his 17th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 25 outings this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Tigers
|W 17-4
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Alex Faedo
|8/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 13-5
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Chris Sale
|8/29/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|J.P. France
|Brayan Bello
|8/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kutter Crawford
|9/1/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Carlos Rodón
|9/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|9/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Michael King
|9/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Andrew Heaney
|9/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Dane Dunning
|9/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Max Scherzer
|9/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Blake Snell
