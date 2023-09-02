Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will see Luis Severino on the mound for the New York Yankees on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth-best in baseball with 178 total home runs.

Houston's .427 slugging percentage is eighth-best in MLB.

The Astros' .257 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (685 total).

The Astros are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

Astros hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff is 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.289).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Brown enters the matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Brown will look to collect his 17th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 25 outings this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Tigers W 17-4 Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox W 13-5 Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Framber Valdez Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees - Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers - Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Dane Dunning 9/6/2023 Rangers - Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres - Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell

