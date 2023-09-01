Leody Taveras vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on September 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .259 with 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 72 of 116 games this season (62.1%) Taveras has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (9.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 43 of 116 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|63
|.262
|AVG
|.258
|.299
|OBP
|.302
|.445
|SLG
|.399
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|28
|50/9
|K/BB
|50/16
|6
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Ryan (9-8) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 159 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.33, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
