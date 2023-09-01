The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .282.

In 62.4% of his 109 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (27.5%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (11.9%).

He has scored in 41.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 52 .311 AVG .256 .365 OBP .303 .548 SLG .379 20 XBH 16 11 HR 3 27 RBI 18 55/15 K/BB 55/7 1 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings