Friday's game features the Houston Astros (77-58) and the New York Yankees (65-69) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 1.

The Astros will give the ball to Justin Verlander (10-6, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Carlos Rodon (1-4, 5.97 ERA).

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 93 times this season and won 54, or 58.1%, of those games.

Houston is 20-10 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 683.

The Astros' 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule