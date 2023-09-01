Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are listed as -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+155). The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -190 +155 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 58.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (54-39).

Houston has a 17-8 record (winning 68% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Astros a 65.5% chance to win.

Houston has played in 135 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-63-2).

The Astros have collected an 8-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-31 42-27 25-20 49-38 48-43 26-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.