Week 1 of the college football campaign is upon us, with eight games involving teams from the Southland on the early-season schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Southland Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Sacramento State Hornets at Nicholls State Colonels 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UC Davis Aggies at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Idaho Vandals at Lamar Cardinals 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) SE Louisiana Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes at Houston Christian Huskies 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tarleton State Texans at McNeese Cowboys 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northwestern State Demons at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 8:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Incarnate Word Cardinals at UTEP Miners 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

