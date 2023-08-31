The UCF Knights (0-0) will clash with the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is UCF vs. Kent State?

  • Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: UCF 36, Kent State 20
  • UCF won 72.7% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (8-3).
  • The Knights played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
  • Kent State was an underdog five times last season and won once.
  • The Golden Flashes had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +2000 or more by sportsbooks last season.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Knights' implied win probability is 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Kent State (+35.5)
  • Against the spread, UCF went 7-7-0 last season.
  • The Knights covered every time (1-0) as a 35.5-point favorite or greater last year.
  • Kent State's record against the spread last year was 5-7-0.
  • The Golden Flashes did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 35.5 points or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (54.5)
  • UCF played seven games with over 54.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last year.
  • UCF played in eight games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 54.5 points.
  • These teams averaged a combined 61.3 points per game a season ago, 6.8 more points than the total of 54.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

UCF

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58.8 56.4 61.1
Implied Total AVG 35.1 36.6 33.7
ATS Record 7-7-0 4-3-0 3-4-0
Over/Under Record 6-8-0 2-5-0 4-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 8-3 5-2 3-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Kent State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 61.5 63.4 60.1
Implied Total AVG 39.3 40 38.9
ATS Record 5-7-0 1-4-0 4-3-0
Over/Under Record 4-8-0 1-4-0 3-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-0 1-4

