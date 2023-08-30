Travis Jankowski vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Travis Jankowski (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Denyi Reyes. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Mets Player Props
|Rangers vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Rangers vs Mets
|Rangers vs Mets Odds
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks while batting .274.
- Jankowski has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 78 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.2% of them.
- He has homered in one of 78 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.6% of his games this year, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rangers Players vs the Mets
- Click Here for Mitch Garver
- Click Here for Nate Lowe
- Click Here for Marcus Semien
- Click Here for Leody Taveras
- Click Here for Adolis García
- Click Here for Corey Seager
- Click Here for Robbie Grossman
- Click Here for Jonah Heim
- Click Here for Ezequiel Duran
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.273
|AVG
|.275
|.375
|OBP
|.347
|.355
|SLG
|.339
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|10
|14/19
|K/BB
|24/12
|12
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Mets rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will look to Reyes (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday, Aug. 12 against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.