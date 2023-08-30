The Texas Rangers visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Marcus Semien, Francisco Lindor and others in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Dunning Stats

Dane Dunning (9-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

In 20 starts this season, Dunning has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 14th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 25th, and 7 K/9 ranks 46th.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Aug. 25 4.0 5 4 4 6 6 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 5.0 7 3 3 4 1 at Giants Aug. 13 7.0 7 1 1 12 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 6.0 5 3 3 6 3 vs. White Sox Aug. 2 7.2 3 1 1 11 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 32 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 60 walks and 81 RBI (151 total hits). He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashed .276/.347/.458 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 27 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Twins Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 122 hits with 35 doubles, 24 home runs, 42 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .342/.406/.641 on the season.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Twins Aug. 27 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Twins Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Twins Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has collected 124 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a .251/.332/.463 slash line on the season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Angels Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has 100 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 54 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .219/.323/.515 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

