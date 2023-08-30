How to Watch the Rangers vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take the field on Wednesday at Citi Field against Denyi Reyes, who is starting for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Rangers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are seventh-best in MLB action with 183 total home runs.
- Texas ranks third in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .268 batting average.
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (733 total).
- The Rangers rank third in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Texas' 4.07 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.228).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Dunning has 10 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Dunning will look to record his 19th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Twins
|L 12-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Sonny Gray
|8/26/2023
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|8/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Tylor Megill
|8/29/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|José Quintana
|8/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Denyi Reyes
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|9/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kenta Maeda
|9/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Cristian Javier
|9/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|J.P. France
