Ezequiel Duran vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Denyi Reyes and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mets.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .285 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- Duran is batting .235 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 63.0% of his 108 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 27.8% of his games this year (30 of 108), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.7% of his games this year (45 of 108), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|51
|.311
|AVG
|.262
|.365
|OBP
|.309
|.548
|SLG
|.387
|20
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|18
|55/15
|K/BB
|54/7
|1
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Reyes starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.
