Corey Seager vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corey Seager, with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Mets, with Denyi Reyes on the hill, August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .342 with 35 doubles, 24 home runs and 42 walks.
- In 78.7% of his games this year (70 of 89), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (40.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 25.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has driven in a run in 43 games this season (48.3%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (21.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 18 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|40
|.364
|AVG
|.318
|.440
|OBP
|.367
|.733
|SLG
|.541
|37
|XBH
|22
|16
|HR
|8
|45
|RBI
|34
|34/27
|K/BB
|35/15
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Reyes will start for the Mets, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
