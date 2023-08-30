Wednesday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (69-64) matching up with the Houston Astros (76-58) at 4:10 PM ET (on August 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (9-9) against the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (6-6).

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 92 times this season and won 53, or 57.6%, of those games.

Houston has entered 65 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 39-26 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 676 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule