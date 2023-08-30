The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.549 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 184 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 22 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 76 walks while batting .265.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 64th in slugging.

Bregman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .429 with two homers.

Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this season (85 of 133), with at least two hits 38 times (28.6%).

He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 55 games this season (41.4%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (16.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 48.1% of his games this year (64 of 133), with two or more runs 18 times (13.5%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 67 .273 AVG .257 .377 OBP .355 .430 SLG .463 18 XBH 29 9 HR 13 39 RBI 50 34/38 K/BB 44/38 4 SB 0

