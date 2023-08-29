Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .585 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and nine walks.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's homered in 18 of them (20.7%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (41.4%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (11.5%).

He has scored in 35 of 87 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .320 AVG .245 .338 OBP .272 .620 SLG .444 21 XBH 16 12 HR 7 28 RBI 21 26/3 K/BB 29/6 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings