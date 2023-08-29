Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Mets on August 29, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Marcus Semien, Francisco Lindor and others in the Texas Rangers-New York Mets matchup at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Andrew Heaney Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Heaney Stats
- The Rangers' Andrew Heaney (9-6) will make his 26th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 25 starts this season.
- Heaney has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
Heaney Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|Aug. 24
|4.1
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|3.2
|7
|3
|3
|3
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 12
|1.1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 6
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 1
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|0
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 151 hits with 32 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 59 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashed .277/.348/.461 so far this year.
- Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 27
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has put up 122 hits with 35 doubles, 24 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .346/.410/.649 on the season.
- Seager has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has recorded 124 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .253/.335/.466 so far this season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 23
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Alonso Stats
- Pete Alonso has 100 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 53 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .221/.324/.519 on the year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 25
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
