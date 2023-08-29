Mitch Garver vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mitch Garver -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks while batting .276.
- In 39 of 58 games this year (67.2%) Garver has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
- He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.9% of his games this season, Garver has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 39.7% of his games this year (23 of 58), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.269
|AVG
|.286
|.347
|OBP
|.375
|.491
|SLG
|.527
|12
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|18
|37/13
|K/BB
|21/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Quintana (1-5) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.73, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
