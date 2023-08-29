Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (69-63) will square off with Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (75-58) at Fenway Park on Tuesday, August 29. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Astros have +105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 10.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (10-7, 3.56 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (9-5, 3.51 ERA)

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 31, or 53.4%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 25-17 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (59.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they lost.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total each time.

The Astros have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (59.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win 12 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+160) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145) Yordan Alvarez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL West +150 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.