Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will try to take down Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros when the teams meet on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 175 home runs.

Fueled by 413 extra-base hits, Houston ranks eighth in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Houston has scored 670 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .330.

The Astros rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Houston has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.95 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.295 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France (9-5) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up 10 earned runs and allowed 11 hits in 2 1/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 18 starts this season.

France has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Red Sox L 17-1 Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers L 4-1 Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers W 17-4 Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox W 13-5 Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox - Away J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox - Away J.P. France Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees - Home Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees - Home Justin Verlander - 9/4/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Andrew Heaney

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.