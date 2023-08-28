On Monday, Marcus Semien (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.461) thanks to 55 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 97 games this season (of 130 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.

Looking at the 130 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (15.4%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has had an RBI in 55 games this year (42.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 72 games this year (55.4%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .280 AVG .276 .349 OBP .350 .485 SLG .438 31 XBH 24 11 HR 9 40 RBI 41 35/30 K/BB 52/29 8 SB 5

