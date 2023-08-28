Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, August 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 1-for-6 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .267 with 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

In 67.3% of his games this year (66 of 98), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (26.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 15.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has an RBI in 40 of 98 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 39 of 98 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Mets

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .272 AVG .263 .330 OBP .320 .533 SLG .385 25 XBH 14 11 HR 4 40 RBI 34 39/15 K/BB 31/15 0 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings