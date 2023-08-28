At +1500 as of August 28, the Dallas Cowboys aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of nine Cowboys games last season hit the over.

Dallas ranked 11th in total offense (354.9 yards per game) and 12th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last season the Cowboys were 8-1 at home and 4-4 on the road.

When favorites, Dallas went 8-3. As underdogs, the Cowboys were 3-2.

The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.

Cowboys Impact Players

On the ground, Tony Pollard had nine touchdowns and 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) last year.

In addition, Pollard had 39 catches for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

In 12 games, Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In 13 games played for the Cowboys, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 17 games last year, Micah Parsons totaled 13.5 sacks to go with 13.0 TFL and 65 tackles.

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1800 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +40000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +1000 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3500 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

