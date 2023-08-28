Corey Seager vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Corey Seager -- .263 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on August 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 34 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .341.
- Seager has gotten a hit in 69 of 87 games this year (79.3%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (40.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23 games this season (26.4%), homering in 6% of his plate appearances.
- In 49.4% of his games this season, Seager has driven in at least one run. In 19 of those games (21.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season (51.7%), including 18 multi-run games (20.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|38
|.364
|AVG
|.315
|.440
|OBP
|.363
|.733
|SLG
|.543
|37
|XBH
|21
|16
|HR
|8
|45
|RBI
|34
|34/27
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Megill (7-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 20th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.54, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.