The Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Rafael Devers, Kyle Tucker and others in this contest.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 137 hits with 30 doubles, 26 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He has a .292/.373/.522 slash line so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 22 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 76 walks and 87 RBI (132 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .261/.362/.442 slash line so far this season.

Bregman takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 3-for-4 3 1 4 8 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Sale Stats

The Red Sox's Chris Sale (5-3) will make his 15th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 14 starts this season.

Sale has made nine starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Sale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Aug. 23 5.0 6 4 4 9 1 at Nationals Aug. 17 4.1 2 3 2 3 3 vs. Tigers Aug. 11 4.2 1 2 2 7 0 vs. Reds Jun. 1 3.2 5 1 1 6 1 at Diamondbacks May. 26 5.0 4 1 1 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Devers Stats

Devers has collected 127 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 88 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .270/.345/.514 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 3 2 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 44 walks and 85 RBI (131 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashing .290/.361/.497 on the year.

Turner enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 24 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

