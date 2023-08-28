Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (69-62) and Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (74-58) will match up in the series opener on Monday, August 28 at Fenway Park. The matchup will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +110 moneyline odds to win. A 10-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Astros vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.68 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (9-2, 4.52 ERA)

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 31 out of the 57 games, or 54.4%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Red Sox have an 18-15 record (winning 54.5% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 57.4% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total each time.

The Astros have come away with 18 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 7-8 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Astros as underdogs once.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL West +155 - 1st

