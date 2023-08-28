Monday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (69-62) versus the Houston Astros (74-58) at Fenway Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 28.

The probable starters are Chris Sale (5-3) for the Red Sox and Cristian Javier (9-2) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Astros have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (58.1%) in those contests.

Houston has a mark of 7-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is No. 6 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (657 total runs).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule