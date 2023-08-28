Adolis García vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.293 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 120 hits, batting .250 this season with 56 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- In 62.7% of his 126 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- In 22.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 42.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this year (49.2%), including multiple runs in 25 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|62
|.284
|AVG
|.218
|.369
|OBP
|.286
|.608
|SLG
|.399
|33
|XBH
|23
|21
|HR
|11
|56
|RBI
|38
|64/28
|K/BB
|83/25
|3
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Megill (7-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 20th of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.54, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.