Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Alvarez has picked up a hit in 60 of 83 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
  • He has homered in 22.9% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 44.6% of his games this year (37 of 83), with two or more RBI 21 times (25.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • In 55.4% of his games this season (46 of 83), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 39
.270 AVG .279
.367 OBP .395
.459 SLG .629
16 XBH 20
7 HR 14
32 RBI 37
41/22 K/BB 31/24
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Faedo (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .195 batting average against him.
