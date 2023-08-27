Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 46 walks.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 60 of 83 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has homered in 22.9% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 44.6% of his games this year (37 of 83), with two or more RBI 21 times (25.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 55.4% of his games this season (46 of 83), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .270 AVG .279 .367 OBP .395 .459 SLG .629 16 XBH 20 7 HR 14 32 RBI 37 41/22 K/BB 31/24 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings