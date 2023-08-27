Travis Jankowski vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis Jankowski -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .273 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.
- Jankowski has picked up a hit in 56.6% of his 76 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.7% of them.
- He has hit a home run in one of 76 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Jankowski has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this season (20 of 76), with two or more RBI six times (7.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (34.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|33
|.273
|AVG
|.274
|.375
|OBP
|.347
|.355
|SLG
|.340
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|10
|14/19
|K/BB
|23/12
|12
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.41 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
