Travis Jankowski -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is hitting .273 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.
  • Jankowski has picked up a hit in 56.6% of his 76 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.7% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 76 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Jankowski has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this season (20 of 76), with two or more RBI six times (7.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 26 games this year (34.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 33
.273 AVG .274
.375 OBP .347
.355 SLG .340
8 XBH 6
1 HR 0
19 RBI 10
14/19 K/BB 23/12
12 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.41 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
