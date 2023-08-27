Manchester City versus Sheffield United is a game to see on a Sunday Premier League schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups.

We have everything you need regarding how to watch Sunday's Premier League action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City

Manchester City (2-0-0) is on the road to take on Sheffield United (0-0-2) at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Manchester City (-550)

Manchester City (-550) Underdog: Sheffield United (+1500)

Sheffield United (+1500) Draw: (+650)

Watch Burnley FC vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa (1-0-1) is on the road to face Burnley FC (0-0-1) at Turf Moor in Burnley.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Aston Villa (+110)

Aston Villa (+110) Underdog: Burnley FC (+240)

Burnley FC (+240) Draw: (+265)

Watch Newcastle United vs Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC (1-1-0) journeys to match up with Newcastle United (1-0-1) at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Newcastle United (+120)

Newcastle United (+120) Underdog: Liverpool FC (+200)

Liverpool FC (+200) Draw: (+295)

