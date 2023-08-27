Nate Lowe vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 141 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- Lowe will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 over the course of his last games.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 97 games this year (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
- In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (11.7%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 57 of 128 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.296
|AVG
|.267
|.378
|OBP
|.366
|.508
|SLG
|.390
|30
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|25
|67/32
|K/BB
|59/39
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Ober (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 3.41 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
