Jonah Heim vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- .138 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .269.
- Heim has recorded a hit in 65 of 97 games this season (67.0%), including 26 multi-hit games (26.8%).
- In 14.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has driven in a run in 39 games this season (40.2%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 38 of 97 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.272
|AVG
|.266
|.330
|OBP
|.324
|.533
|SLG
|.376
|25
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|30
|39/15
|K/BB
|31/15
|0
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Ober (6-6 with a 3.41 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.41, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
