On Sunday, Ezequiel Duran (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .286 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 105 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this season (29 of 105), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 48 .311 AVG .261 .365 OBP .311 .548 SLG .389 20 XBH 15 11 HR 3 27 RBI 17 55/15 K/BB 52/7 1 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings