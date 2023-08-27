Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (73-58) and the Detroit Tigers (59-70) clashing at Comerica Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on August 27.

The Astros will give the ball to Justin Verlander (9-6, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Alex Faedo (2-4, 4.91 ERA).

Astros vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-6.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 91 games this season and won 52 (57.1%) of those contests.

Houston has entered 25 games this season favored by -190 or more and is 17-8 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 65.5% chance to win.

Houston has scored 640 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule