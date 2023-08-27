Alex Bregman vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.479 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two walks) against the Tigers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 75 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.
- Bregman has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 130 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- In 16.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 54 games this season (41.5%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (16.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 62 of 130 games this season, and more than once 16 times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.273
|AVG
|.247
|.377
|OBP
|.343
|.430
|SLG
|.448
|18
|XBH
|27
|9
|HR
|12
|39
|RBI
|48
|34/38
|K/BB
|41/37
|4
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.91 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .195 to his opponents.
