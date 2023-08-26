Today's WNBA schedule has two exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Las Vegas Aces taking on the Washington Mystics.

Today's WNBA Games

The Washington Mystics play host to the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces travel to face the Mystics on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 15-18

15-18 LVA Record: 30-4

30-4 WAS Stats: 80.5 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 81.8 Opp. PPG (fifth)

80.5 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 81.8 Opp. PPG (fifth) LVA Stats: 93.7 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Brittney Sykes (15.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.8 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -10

-10 LVA Odds to Win: -573

-573 WAS Odds to Win: +410

+410 Total: 167.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx take on the New York Liberty

The Liberty look to pull off a road win at the Lynx on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 17-17

17-17 NYL Record: 26-7

26-7 MIN Stats: 80.1 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (10th)

80.1 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (10th) NYL Stats: 88.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG)

Napheesa Collier (21.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -9

-9 NYL Odds to Win: -463

-463 MIN Odds to Win: +344

+344 Total: 167.5 points

