The TOUR Championship is underway, and Rickie Fowler is currently in 14th place with a score of -5.

Looking to wager on Rickie Fowler at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +10000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Rickie Fowler Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Fowler has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 17 rounds played.

Over his last 17 rounds, Fowler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Fowler has finished in the top 20 once.

Fowler has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Fowler will attempt to make the cut for the 11th time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 19 -7 267 1 22 3 8 $7.3M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

In Fowler's past seven appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 five times, including two top-10 finishes. His average finish has been 16th.

Fowler made the cut in each of his last seven attempts at this event.

The most recent time Fowler played this event was in 2023, and he finished 14th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards, 341 yards shorter than the 7,346-yard par 70 for this week's event.

The average course Fowler has played in the past year has been 18 yards shorter than the 7,346 yards East Lake Golf Club will be at for this event.

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler finished in the 41st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the BMW Championship, which placed him in the 37th percentile of the field.

Fowler shot better than 67% of the golfers at the BMW Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Fowler recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Fowler carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Fowler's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were less than the tournament average of 8.8.

In that last outing, Fowler's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 7.7).

Fowler finished the BMW Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Fowler finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards
Fowler Odds to Win: +10000

All statistics in this article reflect Fowler's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.