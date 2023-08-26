Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers square off against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Target Field.

Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 178 total home runs.

Texas' .458 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Rangers are second in the majors with a .269 batting average.

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (715 total, 5.6 per game).

The Rangers' .338 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.236).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

Scherzer is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the season in this outing.

Scherzer heads into the game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Joe Mantiply 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins L 12-2 Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins - Away Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 8/27/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets - Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets - Away Dane Dunning Kodai Senga 9/1/2023 Twins - Home Max Scherzer -

