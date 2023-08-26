Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (67-62) and the Texas Rangers (72-56) facing off at Target Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.

The Rangers will give the nod to Max Scherzer (12-5) versus the Twins and Joe Ryan (9-8).

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 2-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 83 times this season and won 50, or 60.2%, of those games.

Texas has entered 74 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 44-30 in those contests.

The Rangers have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored 715 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

