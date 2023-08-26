Rangers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 26
Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (67-62) and the Texas Rangers (72-56) facing off at Target Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.
The Rangers will give the nod to Max Scherzer (12-5) versus the Twins and Joe Ryan (9-8).
Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 2-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 83 times this season and won 50, or 60.2%, of those games.
- Texas has entered 74 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 44-30 in those contests.
- The Rangers have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas has scored 715 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 20
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser
|August 21
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Joe Mantiply
|August 22
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|August 24
|@ Twins
|L 7-5
|Andrew Heaney vs Pablo Lopez
|August 25
|@ Twins
|L 12-2
|Dane Dunning vs Sonny Gray
|August 26
|@ Twins
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Joe Ryan
|August 27
|@ Twins
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Bailey Ober
|August 28
|@ Mets
|-
|Jon Gray vs Tylor Megill
|August 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs José Quintana
|August 30
|@ Mets
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kodai Senga
|September 1
|Twins
|-
|Max Scherzer vs TBA
