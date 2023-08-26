Marcus Semien vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Marcus Semien -- with an on-base percentage of .271 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on August 26 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.462) thanks to 55 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 95 of 128 games this season (74.2%), including 43 multi-hit games (33.6%).
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 54 games this season (42.2%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (13.3%).
- He has scored at least once 72 times this season (56.3%), including 17 games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.280
|AVG
|.273
|.349
|OBP
|.342
|.485
|SLG
|.439
|31
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|9
|40
|RBI
|40
|35/30
|K/BB
|50/27
|8
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Ryan will look for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.43 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
